Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $20,154,000 Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,045,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,401,000 after buying an additional 96,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 508,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) traded up 1.47% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. 59,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm earned $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $20,154,000 Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/stephens-investment-management-group-llc-has-20154000-position-in-calavo-growers-inc-cvgw/1139956.html.

CVGW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc (Calavo) is a provider of fresh food. The Company is engaged in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados and other perishable foods. It also delivers an array of fresh and prepared food products to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.