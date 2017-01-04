Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Dominion Resources, Inc. (D)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dominion Resources were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 30.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,323,000 after buying an additional 570,925 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP acquired a new stake in Dominion Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) traded down 0.09% on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. 3,426,199 shares of the company traded hands. Dominion Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Resources, Inc. will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Dominion Resources’s payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Resources in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Resources from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Dominion Resources from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

In related news, Director Ron W. Jibson acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,059.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Resources Company Profile

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

