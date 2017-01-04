Stephens Inc. AR Has $9,414,000 Stake in Sanofi (SNY)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $16,073,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. 2,819,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, formerly Sanofi-Aventis, is a healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines) and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of research, development, production and marketing of medicines, including those originating from Genzyme Corporation.

