State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4,393,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 91.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,653 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,437 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,281,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $892,161,000 after buying an additional 246,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,692,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $631,787,000 after buying an additional 401,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,594,917 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,710,000 after buying an additional 83,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 14.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,225,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $226,851,000 after buying an additional 1,189,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,001,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,150,000 after buying an additional 142,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded up 0.76% on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,351 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.48. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $39.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4,393,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-has-4393000-position-in-netapp-inc-ntap/1140224.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NetApp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on NetApp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,690.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $143,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.