State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Maintains Stake in Gazit-Globe Ltd. (GZT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its stake in shares of Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gazit-Globe were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GZT. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Gazit-Globe during the second quarter worth $165,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gazit-Globe by 26.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gazit-Globe by 10.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gazit-Globe during the second quarter worth $3,018,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gazit-Globe by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 114,103 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) traded up 1.97% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,983 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03. Gazit-Globe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Gazit-Globe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

GZT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gazit-Globe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gazit-Globe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gazit-Globe in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Gazit-Globe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Gazit-Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. is an owner and operator of supermarket-anchored shopping centers. The Company’s segments include Shopping centers in U.S., Shopping centers in Canada, Shopping centers in North Europe, Shopping centers in Central-Eastern Europe and Other Segments. The Company acquires, develops and redevelops supermarket-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers in urban markets.

