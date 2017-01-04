State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Maintains Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D held its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,743 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 48,071 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $1,571,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $620,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.1% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 122,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) traded up 7.23% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. 5,440,936 shares of the company were exchanged. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The stock’s market capitalization is $690.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals in communities. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: hospital operations and home care agencies operations.

