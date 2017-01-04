Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Insider Eric G. Hutchinson Acquires 256 Shares

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £250.88 ($308.32).
Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) opened at 100.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.97. The firm’s market cap is GBX 615.18 million. Spirent Communications Plc has a one year low of GBX 65.50 and a one year high of GBX 102.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 74 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Spirent Communications Plc to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications Plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 89.56 ($1.10).
Spirent Communications Plc Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc (Spirent) is a provider of test methodologies and solutions for data communications. The Company operates through three segments: Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance. The Networks & Applications segment develops solutions for functional, performance and security testing of various networks and applications that simulate real-world conditions in the lab, before a commercial launch and in the live network.
