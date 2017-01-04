Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £250.88 ($308.32).

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) opened at 100.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.97. The firm’s market cap is GBX 615.18 million. Spirent Communications Plc has a one year low of GBX 65.50 and a one year high of GBX 102.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/spirent-communications-plc-spt-insider-eric-g-hutchinson-acquires-256-shares/1139342.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 74 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Spirent Communications Plc to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications Plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 89.56 ($1.10).

Spirent Communications Plc Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc (Spirent) is a provider of test methodologies and solutions for data communications. The Company operates through three segments: Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance. The Networks & Applications segment develops solutions for functional, performance and security testing of various networks and applications that simulate real-world conditions in the lab, before a commercial launch and in the live network.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.