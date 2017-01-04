Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 92 ($1.13).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Spirent Communications Plc to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications Plc in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) opened at 100.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.97. The stock’s market cap is GBX 615.18 million. Spirent Communications Plc has a one year low of GBX 65.50 and a one year high of GBX 102.00.

In related news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £250.88 ($308.32). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £250.92 ($308.37).

About Spirent Communications Plc

Spirent Communications plc (Spirent) is a provider of test methodologies and solutions for data communications. The Company operates through three segments: Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance. The Networks & Applications segment develops solutions for functional, performance and security testing of various networks and applications that simulate real-world conditions in the lab, before a commercial launch and in the live network.

