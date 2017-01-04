Southern Company (The) (SO) Stake Lowered by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 96,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 585,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,057,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 167.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 255,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 160,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,069,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,780,000 after buying an additional 139,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,577,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,291,000 after buying an additional 57,511 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern Company (NYSE:SO) traded down 0.031% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.025. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,611 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. Southern Company has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.410 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm earned $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southern Company will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Southern Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price target on Southern Company (The) from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Southern Company (The) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Southern Company (The) in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

