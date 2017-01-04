Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3,974,000 Position in Luminex Corporation (LMNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Luminex Corporation were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 256,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Luminex Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,973,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Luminex Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 951,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Luminex Corporation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex Corporation during the second quarter valued at $4,729,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) traded up 0.78% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 163,311 shares. The stock has a market cap of $896.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. Luminex Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Luminex Corporation had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Luminex Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Corporation will post $0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3,974,000 Position in Luminex Corporation (LMNX)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ-has-3974000-position-in-luminex-corporation-lmnx/1140230.html.

LMNX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Avondale Partners started coverage on Luminex Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Luminex Corporation news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,772.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $109,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,282.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex Corporation

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biological testing technologies with applications throughout the diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The Company has a range of instruments using its xMAP technology, including its LUMINEX 100/200 systems offer 100-plex testing; the Company’s FLEXMAP 3D system is its high-throughput, 500-plex testing system, and its MAGPIX system provides 50-plex testing using imaging rather than flow cytometry.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.