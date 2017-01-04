Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 24,641 Shares of Marriott International (MAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. 4,016,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $86.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post $3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

In other Marriott International news, insider John W. Marriott III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $3,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,475,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $423,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,599.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

