Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) Upgraded by TheStreet to Buy

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark Co. restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) opened at 33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.79. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm earned $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.94 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,170,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,453,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,432,000 after buying an additional 161,653 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company owns or provides certain programming, operating or sales services to television stations in the United States. The Company’s segments include Broadcast, Other and Corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of all of its television stations.

