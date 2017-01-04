Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (SSNI) Stake Increased by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE:SSNI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Silver Spring Networks makes up about 2.5% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Silver Spring Networks were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Silver Spring Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,775,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silver Spring Networks by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,316,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 87,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silver Spring Networks by 126.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,080,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 602,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Silver Spring Networks by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 961,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after buying an additional 65,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Silver Spring Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 893,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. (NYSE:SSNI) traded up 2.99% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 357,918 shares. Silver Spring Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silver Spring Networks, Inc. will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSNI shares. Wunderlich increased their price target on Silver Spring Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silver Spring Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on Silver Spring Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Silver Spring Networks in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on Silver Spring Networks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other Silver Spring Networks news, General Counsel Richard S. Jr. Arnold sold 8,621 shares of Silver Spring Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $128,452.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,292.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 28,867 shares of Silver Spring Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $418,571.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spring Networks Company Profile

Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.

