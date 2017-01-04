Short Interest in VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) Decreases By 3.4%

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,838,846 shares, a decline of 3.4% from the November 30th total of 14,320,364 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,634 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days. Currently, 28.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VirnetX Holding during the second quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX Holding during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in VirnetX Holding during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VirnetX Holding during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Carl Domino Inc raised its stake in VirnetX Holding by 74.2% in the third quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) opened at 2.20 on Wednesday. VirnetX Holding has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock’s market cap is $124.72 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

VirnetX Holding Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology Company with a technology for secure communications, including fourth-generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) security. The Company’s software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology, facilitate secure communications and provide the security platform required by Internet-based applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, remote desktop and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

