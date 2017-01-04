Short Interest in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNG) Increases By 31.2%

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE:UNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,134,906 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the November 30th total of 10,012,751 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,040,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, (NYSE:UNG) opened at 8.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. United States Natural Gas Fund, has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

United States Natural Gas Fund, Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

