Short Interest in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Expands By 95.0%

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSE:FEZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,937,569 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the November 30th total of 993,456 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,917,777 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSE:FEZ) opened at 33.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

