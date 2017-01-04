Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ship Finance International Limited from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International Limited currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) opened at 15.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. Ship Finance International Limited has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Ship Finance International Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,902,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after buying an additional 378,053 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 584,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 555,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. 27.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Limited Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited is a holding, and international ship owning and chartering company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets, and also involved in the charter, purchase and sale of assets. Its assets consist of approximately 20 oil tankers, over 20 dry bulk carriers, approximately 20 container vessels, including a newbuilding, two car carriers, two jack-up drilling rigs, two ultra-deepwater drilling units, five offshore supply vessels, two chemical tankers and two newbuilding oil product tankers.

