SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 97.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 8.6% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 245,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 38.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 352,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after buying an additional 97,583 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 81.6% in the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 352,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 158,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded up 0.14% on Wednesday, hitting $76.05. 467,153 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.77. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $77.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.99 million. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/seabridge-investment-advisors-llc-sells-49-shares-of-magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp/1140305.html.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.