SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Actuant Corporation (ATU)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Actuant Corporation were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Actuant Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Actuant Corporation by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Actuant Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Actuant Corporation during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Actuant Corporation during the second quarter worth $2,144,000.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) traded up 0.37% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,218 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.58 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. Actuant Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Actuant Corporation had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm earned $266 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Actuant Corporation will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Actuant Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Actuant Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Actuant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Actuant Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Actuant Corporation news, CEO Randal W. Baker purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,928.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Actuant Corporation Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

