SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Banced Corp bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 5.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 17,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 10.4% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 8,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 62.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 84,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) traded up 2.28% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,592,052 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus assumed coverage on Vodafone Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

About Vodafone Group PLC

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

