Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (SNI) Short Interest Update

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,539,907 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 12,550,121 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,104,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SNI. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scripps Networks Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) opened at 72.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. Scripps Networks Interactive has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business earned $803.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scripps Networks Interactive will post $5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Scripps Networks Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

In other Scripps Networks Interactive news, major shareholder Virginia S. Vasquez sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $13,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,468,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward W. Scripps sold 354,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $23,144,256.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,825.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 2,097.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,407,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,653,000 after buying an additional 1,343,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 106.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,257,000 after buying an additional 473,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,927,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 406,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter worth about $25,515,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,177,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,852,000 after buying an additional 353,817 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/scripps-networks-interactive-inc-sni-short-interest-update/1139669.html.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms, including television and the Internet brands. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. Its U.S. Networks segment includes its approximately six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

Receive News & Ratings for Scripps Networks Interactive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scripps Networks Interactive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.