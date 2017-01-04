Scotiabank Increases Altagas Ltd (ALA) Price Target to C$35.00

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALA. CIBC lifted their price target on Altagas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets set a C$35.00 price target on Altagas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Altagas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altagas from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on Altagas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.89.

Shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) traded up 2.17% on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 334,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.23. Altagas has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment transacts approximately two billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and includes natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, storage and natural gas marketing, as well as its interest in Petrogas Energy Corp.

