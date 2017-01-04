Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Franklin Covey Company (FC)

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

FC has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research lowered Franklin Covey Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Franklin Covey Company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) opened at 20.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.41 million, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin Covey Company has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Franklin Covey Company had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $85,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Franklin Covey Company during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Franklin Covey Company by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Covey Company by 203.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Franklin Covey Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Franklin Covey Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global company specializing in performance improvement. The Company’s segments are Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education practice and International Licensees. The Direct Offices segment consists of its geographic sales offices that serve the United States and Canada, its international sales offices located in Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia, and its public programs group.

