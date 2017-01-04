Sabal Trust CO Has $23,567,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (HCN)

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Welltower were worth $23,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $60,731,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 57.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,274,000 after buying an additional 702,605 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $48,001,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $37,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Welltower by 1,329.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 256,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.71. The company had a trading volume of 758,346 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.21. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.80 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.69 per share, with a total value of $121,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $555,799.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc, formerly Health Care REIT, Inc, is a provider of healthcare infrastructure. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net, which includes independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals; seniors housing operating, which includes a range of facility types, including independent living facilities and independent supportive living facilities, assisted living facilities, care homes and Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, and outpatient medical, which includes outpatient medical buildings.

