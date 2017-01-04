Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) traded down 1.06% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.75. 599,561 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 102.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, SVP Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $79,365.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $198,174.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,246.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a finance company in the Specialized REITs industry.

