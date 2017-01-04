Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Inc. is one of the largest upscale steak house companies in the U.S. Ruth’s Chris specializes in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris signature fashion – sizzling and topped with seasoned butter. “

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) opened at 18.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin W. Toomy sold 40,971 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $677,660.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,969.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Airain ltd bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments: the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment and the franchise operations segment. The Company’s Ruth’s Chris restaurants cater to special occasion diners and frequent customers, in addition to the business clientele.

