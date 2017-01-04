RPC, Inc. (RES) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,291,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,511 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 57.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after buying an additional 891,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPC during the third quarter valued at about $13,826,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the third quarter valued at about $11,117,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in RPC during the third quarter valued at about $7,846,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 42.2% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) traded up 2.124% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.915. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,780 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $4.55 billion. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post ($0.71) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RES. Guggenheim cut RPC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on RPC in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 35,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $635,074.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 667,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,949,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,500,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,266,295 shares in the company, valued at $90,189,476.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties across the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

