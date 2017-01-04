River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Position in L Brands, Inc. (LB)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 55.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth about $93,181,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 48.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 29.4% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth about $10,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) traded up 1.14% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,293 shares. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.84.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post $3.69 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Position in L Brands, Inc. (LB)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/river-road-asset-management-llc-increases-position-in-l-brands-inc-lb/1140184.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. FBR & Co decreased their price target on L Brands to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on L Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $90.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.07.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.