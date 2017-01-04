River Road Asset Management LLC Has $9,806,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 26.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 494.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) traded up 0.45% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,636,714 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.90. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $605 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post $4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Kansas City Southern to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.42.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a transportation holding company with domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company controls and owns The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), a United States Class I railroad that serves a 10-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri and several key ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

