River Road Asset Management LLC Has $7,512,000 Position in MSG Networks Inc. (MSG)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSG) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSG) traded up 0.86% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.15. 103,032 shares of the stock traded hands. MSG Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.10 and a 12 month high of $188.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average is $174.00. The stock’s market cap is $4.22 billion.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.04. The company earned $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post ($0.49) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Albert Fried & Company reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet initiated coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.96.

About MSG Networks

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

