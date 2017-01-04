River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Leucadia National Corporation (LUK)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,575 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leucadia National Corporation were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 17.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 24.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) traded up 1.50% on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 1,522,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 202.14 and a beta of 1.42. Leucadia National Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Leucadia National Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leucadia National Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Leucadia National Corporation from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Leucadia National Corporation

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value creation to maximize shareholder value. The Company’s financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM (a publicly traded company providing online foreign exchange trading), HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) (a publicly traded real estate company) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance).

