Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

RTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 526,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Ritter Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Knoll Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Knoll Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.14% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) traded up 0.8893% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.9156. The stock had a trading volume of 134,374 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.26. The stock’s market cap is $31.28 million.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/ritter-pharmaceuticals-inc-rttr-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages/1140022.html.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.