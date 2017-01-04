Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Ringcentral in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the firm will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ringcentral’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ringcentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Ringcentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) traded up 0.5504% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.4675. The stock had a trading volume of 191,007 shares. Ringcentral has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s market cap is $1.58 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ringcentral by 43.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ringcentral by 82.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ringcentral during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ringcentral during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ringcentral by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kira Makagon sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $68,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Clyde Hosein sold 159,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $3,579,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ringcentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for business communications. The Company’s cloud-based business communications solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and desk phones, and allow for communication across multiple channels, including voice, text, team messaging collaboration, high definition (HD) video for Web conferencing and fax.

