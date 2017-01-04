Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 336,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 333,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 86,317 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 5,386,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 155,615 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,561,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) traded up 3.21% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 730,436 shares. The firm’s market cap is $254.27 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business earned $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 255.84% and a negative return on equity of 86.54%. The company’s revenue was down 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.74) EPS for the current year.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $11.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology. The Company’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials for immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP); a Phase II clinical trial for autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), and a Phase II clinical trial for IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

