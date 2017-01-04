Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,733 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 12.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Edge Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 13.0% in the second quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 244.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 591,008 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 59.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pax World Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings during the second quarter valued at $10,634,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) traded up 0.90% on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 424,440 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $567 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric Holdings from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other Lincoln Electric Holdings news, Director David H. Gunning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,562.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $223,977.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $486,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company’s welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The Company’s operating segments include North America Welding, Europe Welding, Asia Pacific Welding, South America Welding and The Harris Products Group.

