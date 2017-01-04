Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,731,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,325,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,306,000 after buying an additional 556,632 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,328,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,859,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 393,844 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) traded up 1.16% on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 5,310,830 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $941 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wunderlich set a $22.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BlueFin Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a specialty retailer, operating over 1,000 retail stores and online at ae.com and aerie.com in the United States and internationally. The Company operates in the segment of American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand) retail stores, Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters retail stores and AEO Direct.

