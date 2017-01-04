Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RH) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE:RH) opened at 31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.60. Restoration Hardware Holdings has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. Restoration Hardware Holdings had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Equities analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Company Profile

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (RH) is a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. RH classifies its sales into furniture, including both indoor and outdoor furniture, and non-furniture, including lighting, textiles, accessories and home decor, product lines.

