Remark Media, Inc. (MARK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Remark Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Remark Media (NASDAQ:MARK) opened at 3.68 on Tuesday. Remark Media has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The firm’s market cap is $80.04 million.

Remark Media (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Remark Media had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a negative return on equity of 382.80%. The firm earned $15.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Remark Media will post ($1.43) earnings per share for the current year.

About Remark Media

Remark Media, Inc owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including lodging, air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

