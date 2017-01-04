Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) opened at 2.30 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company’s market cap is $121.72 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 62,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,045,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 151,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 609.4% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 773,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 751,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases. The Company uses its microRNA product platform to develop chemically modified, single-stranded oligonucleotides that the Company calls anti-miRs to modulate microRNAs and return diseased cells to their healthy state.

