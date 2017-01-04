Regional Management Corp. (RM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RM. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regional Management Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management Corp. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) opened at 26.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $306.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.59. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $27.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. by 39.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management Corp. during the second quarter worth $721,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management Corp. during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 153,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. Company Profile

