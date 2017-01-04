Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.58% on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,203,010 shares. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.98.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,331.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

