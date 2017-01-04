Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Stake Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,433.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) traded up 2.00% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.29. The company had a trading volume of 292,988 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.35 and a 12-month high of $524.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Leerink Swann set a $492.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Vetr raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $427.96 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $419.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.58.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.02, for a total value of $1,176,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company’s segment includes activities related to the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of serious medical conditions.

