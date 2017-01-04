Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Given a GBX 7,130 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 7,130 ($87.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($87.26) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. set a GBX 8,650 ($106.30) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($87.26) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,685.31 ($94.45).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 6784.00 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,839.08 and a 12-month high of GBX 7,786.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,749.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,159.28. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 47.83 billion.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 8,959 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,219 ($88.72) per share, with a total value of £646,750.21 ($794,826.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

