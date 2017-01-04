RealPage, Inc. (RP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark Co.

Benchmark Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) opened at 29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. RealPage has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.07 million. RealPage had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.75%. RealPage’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RealPage will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $358,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,240,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,480,872.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 41.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in RealPage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 225.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in RealPage during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage during the second quarter valued at about $824,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc is a provider of on demand software and software-enabled solutions for the rental housing industry. The Company’s property management solutions enables owners and managers of single family and multifamily rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations.

