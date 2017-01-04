Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reiterates “C$63.00” Price Target for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$63.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.30.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) opened at 58.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

