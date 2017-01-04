Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for Bird Construction Inc (BDT)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$10.00 target price on Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDT. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) opened at 8.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/raymond-james-financial-inc-reiterates-c10-00-price-target-for-bird-construction-inc-bdt/1139352.html.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The Company focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It operates through the general contracting sector of the construction industry segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.