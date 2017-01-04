Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Amsurg Corp. (EVHC)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Amsurg Corp. (NYSE:EVHC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVHC. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amsurg Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amsurg Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amsurg Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Amsurg Corp. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amsurg Corp. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amsurg Corp. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Amsurg Corp. (NYSE:EVHC) opened at 63.31 on Thursday. Amsurg Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

Amsurg Corp. (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Amsurg Corp. had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amsurg Corp. will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amsurg Corp. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amsurg Corp. during the third quarter valued at $119,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 23.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. First New York Securities LLC NY purchased a new stake in Amsurg Corp. during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

Amsurg Corp. Company Profile

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

