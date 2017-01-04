Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quintiles Transitional Holdings were worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 50.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 45.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 46,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 43.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after buying an additional 38,423 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 8.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) traded up 0.43% on Wednesday, hitting $77.26. 873,611 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.68. Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 212.51%. Quintiles Transitional Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Q has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pacific Crest set a $82.00 target price on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In related news, Director Jack M. Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $159,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quintiles Transitional Holdings

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, is a provider of biopharmaceutical development services and commercial outsourcing services. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies. Its segments include Product Development and Integrated Healthcare Services.

