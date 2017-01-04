Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q) Shares Bought by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,298 shares during the period. Quintiles Transitional Holdings comprises approximately 1.1% of Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Quintiles Transitional Holdings were worth $64,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,325,000 after buying an additional 396,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,354,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after buying an additional 145,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 435.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,132,000 after buying an additional 2,703,702 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings during the second quarter worth about $216,159,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings during the second quarter worth about $208,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. 157,867 shares of the company were exchanged. Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 212.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Q. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “not rated” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quintiles Transitional Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In related news, Director Jack M. Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $159,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quintiles Transitional Holdings

Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, is a provider of biopharmaceutical development services and commercial outsourcing services. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies. Its segments include Product Development and Integrated Healthcare Services.

