QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stake Reduced by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Global Strategies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,221,655 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 55.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/qualcomm-incorporated-qcom-stake-reduced-by-connable-office-inc/1140289.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Vetr lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.01 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $589,041.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,288.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.